Florene McIntire Gamble
West Des Moines - Florene McIntire Gamble, 86, passed away on June 16, 2020. Private services will be held but the family invites you to join them virtually on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. You will find the service link and the full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.