Floyd Allen Wright Sr.

Floyd Allen Wright Sr. Obituary
Floyd Allen Wright, Sr.

Des Moines - Floyd Wright, Sr., 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home after a hard fought battle with lung cancer. Floyd was born October 8, 1957 to Forrest "Frosty" and Evelyn (Hegwood) Wright. He attended East High School in Des Moines. Floyd was known for his well-manicured yard. But most of all, he will be remembered for all of his shenanigans. Floyd had a great love for his two granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his two sons Floyd Jr. and Jeffrey Bagley (Shannon), two granddaughters Isabella and Quinn, brother Billy Joe, sister Laura (John) Sharpnack, sister-in-law, Mary Grass, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Mike and Denny Grass, and sister-in-law Carol.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, also at Hamilton's, and will conclude with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

And "Oh Thank Heaven for Seven-11".

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 28, 2020
