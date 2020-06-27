Floyd D. Sanders
Ankeny - Floyd Donald Sanders, 87, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center, surrounded by his caring family.
Floyd was born on June 3, 1933, to Floyd and Amelia (Schneider) Sanders in Des Moines. He married Nancy Fearing on December 27, 1963 in Des Moines, and together they raised two daughters. Floyd received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Drake University. He taught in Storm Lake for 23 years and then retired as a credit analyst for Norwest Bank. His hobbies included singing in the church choir and gardening. He was a Past Worthy Patron of the Order of Eastern Star, a member of the Des Moines Garden Club and a volunteer at the Iowa Hall of Pride.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Elizabeth Miller. Surviving is his wife Nancy, daughters Mary (Kevin) Carlisle of West Des Moines and Donna (Kelly) Huffman of Ankeny, and brother John Sanders of Dallas, TX. Granddaughters Emily Carlisle (Savannah Breakbill) and Macey Carlisle (Paul Schroeder).
Private graveside services will take place at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines at a later date. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to leave condolences for Floyd's family.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.