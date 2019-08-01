|
Floyd Harold Herman
Des Moines - Floyd Herman, 88, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. He was born March 6, 1931, in Farson, Iowa, to parents Hilbert and Grace Herman.
He was united in marriage to Teddy Fisher on November 18, 1960, in Des Moines and had one daughter, Holly Bear.
Floyd was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked as an upholsterer for many years and was a member of Highland Park Lutheran Church. He was an avid bicyclist riding more than 158,000 miles on his bike. Floyd participated in RAGBRAI for 28 years and completed the Iowa 150 Bike Ride Across America in 1995. He also rode the border-to-border ride. The Des Moines Register referred to him at one time as the "Lance Armstrong of Des Moines."
Floyd was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. Above all else, Floyd cherished time spent biking on the trails and especially spending time with his granddaughters.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Teddy; daughter, Holly Bear (Eric); beloved granddaughters, Bayleigh and Jaidyn; as well as other loving family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and two sisters.
The family will greet friends from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines with a funeral service to begin at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Floyd.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 1, 2019