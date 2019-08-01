Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Harold Herman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Harold Herman Obituary
Floyd Harold Herman

Des Moines - Floyd Herman, 88, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. He was born March 6, 1931, in Farson, Iowa, to parents Hilbert and Grace Herman.

He was united in marriage to Teddy Fisher on November 18, 1960, in Des Moines and had one daughter, Holly Bear.

Floyd was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked as an upholsterer for many years and was a member of Highland Park Lutheran Church. He was an avid bicyclist riding more than 158,000 miles on his bike. Floyd participated in RAGBRAI for 28 years and completed the Iowa 150 Bike Ride Across America in 1995. He also rode the border-to-border ride. The Des Moines Register referred to him at one time as the "Lance Armstrong of Des Moines."

Floyd was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. Above all else, Floyd cherished time spent biking on the trails and especially spending time with his granddaughters.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Teddy; daughter, Holly Bear (Eric); beloved granddaughters, Bayleigh and Jaidyn; as well as other loving family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and two sisters.

The family will greet friends from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines with a funeral service to begin at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Floyd.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now