Floyd Hunter
Grinnell - Floyd Eugene Hunter, 90, of Grinnell died on July 8, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Life service has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11th at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.
Visitation with the family present will be held one hour (9:30 - 10:30) prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be designated to Grinnell Regional Hospice, Trinity Lutheran Church, or Young Life, a Christian outreach for youth.
Floyd was born on April 6, 1929, in Grinnell, the son of Richard Collier and Lois May Chedester Hunter. He was raised in Grinnell and was a 1947 graduate of Grinnell High School. After high school, he began his long-career working with his father at Hunter Electrical Service and farming.
On June 27, 1948, he was united in marriage with Elsie Mae Slagle, in Grinnell where the couple continued to live and raise their two children. Elsie died on February 9, 2001. Floyd was married to JoAnn Cogley on June 21, 2008, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, near Malcom. The couple lived on a farm near Grinnell.
Floyd was a member of the Grinnell United Methodist Church and was active with the Men's Group. He later was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed helping JoAnn prepare communion on many Saturdays. He was also a member of the Grinnell Elks Lodge and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
Floyd loved his family, traveling, and music. His travel adventures had taken him to parts of Europe, Alaska and Hawaii. He enjoyed fishing and his fishing and camping trips to Canada with family and friends. He held a pilot's license at one time and enjoyed airplane museums and building model airplanes as a child. Floyd loved his life on the farm where he could watch the birds every day and mow the lawn with his John Deere.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn of Grinnell; two children, Perry (Anne) Hunter of Edina, Minnesota and Kristin (Dr. Mark) Visk of Spartanburg, South Carolina; three step-children, Cathy (Dale) Puls of Grinnell, Mike Cogley of Portland, Oregon, and Melissa (Scott) Goedken of Iowa City; four grandchildren, Mark (Elizabeth) Hunter of Minneapolis, Lindsey (Adam) Villalobos of Seattle, Katie (Allen) Cowart of Charleston, South Carolina, and Adam (Maggie) Visk of Spartanburg; four step-grandchildren, Cale (Echo) Puls of Marshalltown, Skye Puls of Downers Grove, Illinois, Jack and Will Goedken of Iowa City; eleven great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 24, 2019