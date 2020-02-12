|
Floyd W. "Bill" Lancaster
Des Moines - Floyd, 93, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at home. The body has been cremated and a memorial gathering will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Burial of the cremated remains will be held at a later date at Cochran Cemetery near Lacona, Iowa.
Floyd was born on a farm near Lacona, IA. At age 14, his parents died and he became a permanent resident of Des Moines. Floyd was a Navy veteran of WWII and a member of Beaverdale VFW Post 9127. He attended St. Ambrose College and Marquette University while in the Navy. He graduated from Drake University in 1948.
Floyd was joined in marriage to Janice Johnson in 1951. After a few years of teaching he received his Masters Degree from Drake University. He spent 37 years as a teacher - 34 years in Johnston. He enjoyed family, mechanics, fishing, hunting, and golf.
Floyd is survived by two sons, Douglas and Richard, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice, and eight brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020