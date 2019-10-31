|
Fonda Mae Jensen
Des Moines - Fonda Mae E. Jensen, 80, formerly of Waterloo and Des Moines, passed away October 29, 2019 at the Lutheran Home for the Aged in Perry. Funeral services for Fonda Mae will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Bondurant Christian Church at 12:00 p.m. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fonda Mae's family. Fonda Mae Emma Reisner Jensen was born in West Union, Iowa to George and Lourena Haller Reisner.
Fonda will be greatly missed by her daughters: Phyllis (Chuck) Thompson and Lavon (Buster) Rounds; grandchildren: David (Michelle) Thompson, Jesse (Shannon) Dox, Nicole (Tyler) Poling, Tyler Rounds, Josh (Jeanne) Rounds, and Sarah Rounds; 7 great grandchildren: Lunden (Dan) Barton, Sunie Thompson, Skyler Thompson, JC Thompson, Jasmine Rounds, Joshua Rounds Jr., and Tessa Poling; and great great grandson, Alex Thompson. Along with sister-in-law, Tommie Reisner; many relatives, friends, and her cats, Kent and Emma. Preceding her in death were her parents: George and Lourena Reisner; and siblings: Lorraine (Arnold) Kleppe, Delavina (Kenneth) Buenzow, and Richard Reisner.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019