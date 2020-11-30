1/1
Fontella Brown
Fontella Brown

Des Moines -

Fontella Ima-Gene Brown 101, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines on November 29, 2020. Fontella was born near Milford, MO on May 14, 1919.

Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Thursday December 3, 2020 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. Fontella is survived by her two daughters Joyce Ann Brown & Karen Sue Brown (Edward) Krainer, her grandchildren Sandra Miller, Stacey Krainer, Eddie Krainer, Cynthia Jones, Marc Sable, & great-Grandchildren, Sophie, Caitlin, Alyssa, and several nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Warren & Nannie Gardner and her 7 siblings, and husband Vendall.

Memorial contributions may be given to American Heart Association.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
