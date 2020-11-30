Fontella Brown
Des Moines -
Fontella Ima-Gene Brown 101, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines on November 29, 2020. Fontella was born near Milford, MO on May 14, 1919.
Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Thursday December 3, 2020 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. Fontella is survived by her two daughters Joyce Ann Brown & Karen Sue Brown (Edward) Krainer, her grandchildren Sandra Miller, Stacey Krainer, Eddie Krainer, Cynthia Jones, Marc Sable, & great-Grandchildren, Sophie, Caitlin, Alyssa, and several nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Warren & Nannie Gardner and her 7 siblings, and husband Vendall.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Heart Association
.