Forrest Luing
Collins - Forrest Luing, 104, formerly of Collins passed to his new life Monday, August 31, 2020, at Story County Sr. Care in Nevada.
Forrest is survived by his children Darwin (Janet) Luing of Panora, IA, Charlene (Ted) Mullihan of Collins, IA, Pam (Bill) Hamilton of Laguna Vista, TX and Teresa (Charles) Suggs of Loveland, CO.; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandsons.
He was preceded in death in 2011 by his wife of 71 years Leonora, parents, sisters Juanita Chitty and Maxine Omvig, a brother Wendell Luing, a grandson Chris Carver and a great-grandson Cory Oswalt.
Forrest lived a good full life and will be greatly missed by his family, relatives, and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at Collins Evergreen Cemetery.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com