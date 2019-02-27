|
Fran Adams
Altoona - Fran Adams, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 in Altoona. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Community Chapel Church, 414 E. 27th St. in Des Moines. Condolences may be left at www.pierschbacherfuneralhome.com
Frances was born June 23, 1938 in Chariton, Iowa to Vernon and Louise Steele. She attended school in Chariton until her mother passed away when Fran was 15, she then moved to Des Moines with her siblings.
Fran was married to Red Adams in October of 1966. While raising her family she made a career at Dahl's Food Store. She enjoyed cooking, camping, and crocheting. Fran most enjoyed spending time with her family.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Pam, Cass (Cindy), Joyce, Rockey (Shannon), and Kim; grandchildren: Brandon (Melissa), Zach, Chassity (Jeremy), Corey (Holly), Tonia, Ty, Stefan (Keyara), and Lindsay; 13 great grandchildren with one on the way; one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Red; her parents: Vernon and Louise; daughter, Tina; and her brothers and sisters.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 27, 2019