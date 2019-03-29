Resources
Altoona - A Celebration of Life Service for Fran will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Community Chapel Church, 414 E. 27th St. in Des Moines. A luncheon will follow the service.

Fran passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at the age of 80. She will be greatly missed by her children: Pam, Cass (Cindy), Joyce, Rocky (Shannon), and Kim; grandchildren: Brandon (Melissa), Zach, Chassity (Jeremy), Corey (Holly), Tonia, Ty, Stefan (Keyara), and Lindsay; 13 great grandchildren with one on the way; one great-great grandchild.

Fran was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Red; her parents: Vernon and Louise; daughter, Tina; and her brothers and sisters.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 29, 2019
