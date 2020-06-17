Frances A. Prueitt
1930 - 2020
Frances A. Prueitt

Woodward - Frances Ann Prueitt, who was born on July 15, 1930 in Monroe, IA, passed away at the age of 89 on June 17, 2020 at Legacy Point in Waukee, IA.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Woodward United Methodist Church followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Woodward Cemetery in Woodward, IA. Physical distancing and masks are being requested at both.

Frances' service will be live streamed starting at 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed at that time or anytime thereafter at Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services' Facebook Page. To view Frances' full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ErnstFuneralHome.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Woodward United Methodist Church
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodward Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
