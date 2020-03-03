|
|
Frances "Fran" Ann Armstrong
Johnston - Frances Ann Armstrong, 79, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on February 29, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St. in Des Moines, IA and the funeral Mass on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Ave. in Des Moines.
Fran was born on August 22, 1940 to Guadalupe (Calderon) and Francis Lozano in Wright County and was a proud East High graduate. She worked at the Polk County Courthouse for 27 years and was also a cosmetologist. After retirement Fran was active at the Urbandale Senior Center. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and volunteered at the Iowa State Fair, and was a 38-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Armstrong; children, Randy (Mary Ellen), Todd (Leigh), and Daniel; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Molly, Alice, Virginia, and Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020