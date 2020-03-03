Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:30 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
2926 Beaver Ave.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Ann "Fran" Armstrong


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Ann "Fran" Armstrong Obituary
Frances "Fran" Ann Armstrong

Johnston - Frances Ann Armstrong, 79, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on February 29, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St. in Des Moines, IA and the funeral Mass on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Ave. in Des Moines.

Fran was born on August 22, 1940 to Guadalupe (Calderon) and Francis Lozano in Wright County and was a proud East High graduate. She worked at the Polk County Courthouse for 27 years and was also a cosmetologist. After retirement Fran was active at the Urbandale Senior Center. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and volunteered at the Iowa State Fair, and was a 38-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Armstrong; children, Randy (Mary Ellen), Todd (Leigh), and Daniel; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Molly, Alice, Virginia, and Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -