Frances Ann (Staple) Nolan
Frances Ann (Staple) Nolan, 49, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 of heart disease. Although her time was short, she was a dynamic person known for her engaging personality, multiple talents, and sense of humor. "Fran" was also equally known for her caring nature and compassion for others. Fran was a born leader with a rewarding career at Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbandale, Iowa, where she worked as a Marketing Director. Her commitment to her colleagues and residents alike will always be remembered.
Frances will be missed by more people than she will ever know. She is survived by her beloved husband John, her son Hunter; parents Martin and Donna Staple; brother Martin "Rick" Staple; nephew Christian Staple; sister Sarah (Staple) Albracht and brother-in-law Todd Albracht, niece Emily Fiscus, nephew Michell Albracht; mother-in-law Cheryl Nolan; brother-in-law Rusty Nolan and his wife Robin Nolan, nieces Aveda and Summer Nolan; sister-in-law Courtney Schwarz and her husband Brandon Schwarz, nephews Killian and Griffin Schwarz; her canine "fur babies" Jesse and Damian; and scores of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Equally important to Fran were her friends, whom despite her introverted nature she cherished with all her heart.
Brooks Funeral Home, 7975 University Blvd, Clive, Iowa, 50325 is aiding the family in handling final arrangements, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Should loved ones desire, memorials may be directed to John and Hunter Nolan. Frances Ann Nolan was a devoted wife and m other, and would send us all wishes of love and comfort if she could.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020