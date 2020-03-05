Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Frances C. Sweeney Deter

Frances C. Sweeney Deter Obituary
Frances C. Sweeney Deter

Formerly of Des Moines - Frances C. Sweeney Deter, 101, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa died on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Sugarloaf Senior Living in Winona, Minnesota. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5-7pm at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St Ambrose Cathedral, Des Moines. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines.

Frances was the youngest daughter of Peter and Mary (McCroden) Sweeney. She was born April 2, 1918 on the Sweeney farm in Lycurgus, near Waukon, Iowa. The family moved to Waukon when she was 6 years old. She graduated from St Patrick School in Waukon. She eventually moved to Des Moines, Iowa where she met Robert A. Deter who both worked at Bishop's Cafeteria. They were married in Stafford, Texas on September 26, 1943. Frances worked for over 20 years at Penn Life Insurance before she retired.

Survivors include her children, Bob (Marj) Deter of Winona, Minnesota, Bill (Kitty) Deter of Weddington, North Carolina, Mary (Elliott) Hibbs of Chandler, Arizona and Kathy (Stephen) McCabe of Lowell, Massachusetts; 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters, Gertrude Steele, Dorothy Sweeney and Mary McCauley; a brother, Clem Sweeney and a grandson, Mark Deter.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's preferred choice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
