Frances FazioUrbandale - Frances Fazio, 96, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020.Frances was married to Charles Fazio for 55 years. They raised three daughters on the southside of Des Moines. Frances was an amazing cook and the joy of her life was preparing delicious Italian meals for her family.She is survived by her daughters, Susan Johnson (Mick), Nancy Hall (Rick), Debbie Johnson (Denny), 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.A private service is planned by the family.