Frances Fazio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Fazio

Urbandale - Frances Fazio, 96, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020.

Frances was married to Charles Fazio for 55 years. They raised three daughters on the southside of Des Moines. Frances was an amazing cook and the joy of her life was preparing delicious Italian meals for her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Johnson (Mick), Nancy Hall (Rick), Debbie Johnson (Denny), 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

A private service is planned by the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tonini Funeral Home
2135 SW 9th Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 282-7311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved