Frances Hines
Des Moines - Frances Hines, 88, passed away on September 6, 2020. She was born May 4, 1932 in Tulsa, OK to Robert and Maud (McKelvey) Middleton.
Frances was the family matriarch. She was a tremendous cook, and was famous for the lavish meals she would put together on holidays. Frances loved animals, and in her younger days, travelling the Midwest with Bob in their RV attending Country and Western concerts.
She is survived by her son, Skip (Carl Lorey) Hines; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; daughter, Christine McVey; and sons, Terry Joe and Bobby Hines.
Graveside services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com