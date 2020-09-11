Frances June BestWest Des Moines - Frances Crane Best, 97, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born in May of 1923 in rural Polk County near Jester Park to the parents of Meta and Frank Crane.She attended Granger High School and Drake University. Upon graduation, she was employed at WHO radio. Frances was married to Naval Officer Emmet Best in 1946. They founded Best and Best Home Building and Land Development. Frances was appointed and served as a member of the Iowa State Building Code Advisory Council. She was also past President and an active member of the Des Moines Home Builders Auxiliary and the National HBA. She was named Volunteer of the Year for 'Lutheran for Social Services of Iowa and Broadlawns Hospital.'Frances was an active member of the PEO JZ Group and a Charter Member of Urbandale Golf and Country Club who loved to bowl, golf, and play Bridge. She was also an active member at Grace Lutheran Church for over 60 years.Frances is survived by her daughter Barb (Todd) of Urbandale and son Jim (Kathy) of Clive; Grandchildren Sarah of Denver, Greg (Mary) of Chicago, Ashley of Burlington, Mike (Karen) of Chicago, and Nick of Des Moines; Great-Grandchildren William, Magnus, Jack, Kate, and Callan.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son David.A service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory, 8201 Hickman Road in Urbandale. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.Memorial contributions can be made out to Grace Lutheran Church.