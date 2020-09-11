1/1
Frances June Best
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances June Best

West Des Moines - Frances Crane Best, 97, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born in May of 1923 in rural Polk County near Jester Park to the parents of Meta and Frank Crane.

She attended Granger High School and Drake University. Upon graduation, she was employed at WHO radio. Frances was married to Naval Officer Emmet Best in 1946. They founded Best and Best Home Building and Land Development. Frances was appointed and served as a member of the Iowa State Building Code Advisory Council. She was also past President and an active member of the Des Moines Home Builders Auxiliary and the National HBA. She was named Volunteer of the Year for 'Lutheran for Social Services of Iowa and Broadlawns Hospital.'

Frances was an active member of the PEO JZ Group and a Charter Member of Urbandale Golf and Country Club who loved to bowl, golf, and play Bridge. She was also an active member at Grace Lutheran Church for over 60 years.

Frances is survived by her daughter Barb (Todd) of Urbandale and son Jim (Kathy) of Clive; Grandchildren Sarah of Denver, Greg (Mary) of Chicago, Ashley of Burlington, Mike (Karen) of Chicago, and Nick of Des Moines; Great-Grandchildren William, Magnus, Jack, Kate, and Callan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son David.

A service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory, 8201 Hickman Road in Urbandale. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Memorial contributions can be made out to Grace Lutheran Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved