|
|
Frances K. Van Dyke-Poore
Des Moines, Iowa - Frances Kay Van Dyke-Poore, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her children, Timothy (Kim) Van Dyke, Ricky Van Dyke, and Kelli Novak; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Larry (Dixie) Hutzell, Jerry Shepherd, and Robert (Connie) Neuendorf; and her beloved dog, Molly. Frances was preceded in death by her siblings, Gary Hutzell and Virginia Dudly; and her parents, John Zachar and Bernice Neuendorf.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. A memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. Friday, November 8, also at the funeral home, with a reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Frances. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019