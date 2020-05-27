|
|
Frances M. Frey
Madrid - Frances Frey, (84), passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020.
Born February 29, 1936 in Zookspur, Iowa to Giuseppe (Joe) Magnani and Nettie Lawson. She was number 12 of the 17 Magnani children. She married Robert Frey on May 9th, 1953.
Frances was a hardworking farm wife whose interests included sewing, cooking (secret recipes), reading, needlework, gardening and spoiling her grandchildren who could do no wrong. She supported her family in all events and loved cheering them on.
The family was blessed to have been together to celebrate her 84th birthday in February of this year.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Nettie, her husband Robert Frey, her son Kevin Frey Sr., seven sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include her son Robert Frey Jr.(Karen) of Madrid, daughter Deb Phillips of Johnston; grandchildren Rachel Wicks (Scott), Kevin Frey Jr. (Jessica), Jeremy Frey (Claire), Clint Frey, Chris Frey, Ryan Phillips and Kyle Phillips; great grandchildren C.J. Lowe, Sydney, Oliver, Kaleb, Dax, Colby, Addison, Cash, Ryker, Gabby, Brody, Joey and Cecelia Frey; siblings Phyllis Galetich, JoAnn Eppert, Billy, Kenny, Terry Magnani and two sisters-in-law.
Special thanks to Sydney and Brooke for the loving care provided to their grandmother at the Madrid home the past few months. Thanks for being there when we couldn't be.
Instead of flowers or gifts, Frances would want you to express your love to those you value.
In honor of her take a moment to reach out to an old friend or family member and reconnect.
Private graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Madrid, Iowa.
You can keep all the Tupperware you have failed to return to Mom.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020