Frances MarkerDes Moines - Funeral services, for Frances Marker, 91, will be held at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Norwood Assembly of God Church, Glaucoma Foundation, or the Assembly of God Children's Orphanage in Hot Springs, Arkansas.You may join the family by watching the service on Livestream from Fran's obituary page on our website beginning at 11:00 a.m.Fran's family respectfully requests that anyone attending the visitation or service wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.Frances Marker, the fourth child born to Jesse and Lena (Killen) Marker, was born November 18, 1928 and passed away September 7, 2020 at Calvin Community in Des Moines, Iowa.Frances taught school one year in a one-room country school in Lucas County known as Arnold School. She then spent fourteen years teaching in the Lucas Public Schools and thirty years teaching in the West Des Moines Schools. After teaching forty-five years she retired in 1992. She loved being in the teaching profession.She was a charter member of the Norwood Assembly of God Church. She taught Sunday school, served as social director, and also served on the church board many years.Frances is survived by brothers, Jerry (Sunny) of Johnston and Larry (Judy) of Woodburn; sisters, Marjorie Fleeman of Knoxville, and Pat Schnoor of Indianola.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lena, brothers John, Kenneth, and Homer, sisters, Vera Penick and Dorris Pollitt.