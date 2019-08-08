Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Frances Murrell


1939 - 2019
Frances Murrell Obituary
Frances Murrell

Des Moines - Frances Murrell, 80, passed away August 1, 2019 at the VA Hospital.

Frances was born January 7, 1939 in San Francisco, CA. After graduation, she joined the United States Marine Corps and belonged to the Women Marine Association for 40 years.

Frances is survived by her husband, Jim Murrell; children, Vicki Burchard, Susie Murrell and James Murrell; 5 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; sister, Sallie Southers; and her son, Michael Murrell.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on August 10, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Frances.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 8, 2019
