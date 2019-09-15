Resources
1934 - 2019
Des Moines, IA - Frances Phyllis Anderson was born August 22, 1934 in Madrid, Iowa to Bernard and Mary (Hornick) Anderson. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Melinda (Patrick) Leonard and Monica Chia, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. According to Frances' wishes, cremation will occur and there will be no formal services held. A private family burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines at a later date. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
