Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
3857 E 42nd Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
3857 E 42nd Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Sievers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances P. Sievers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances P. Sievers Obituary
Frances P. Sievers

Des Moines - Frances Pearl Sievers, 95, passed away 2/9/2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines. Visitation at 11AM, memorial service at 11:30AM, Fri 2/14 at Hope Lutheran Church, 3857 E 42nd Street, Des Moines, with lunch following.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sievers. She is survived by her brother, Arlen (Donna) Brickman and brother-in-law, Larry (Carol) Sievers, both of Waverly, Iowa, 3 children, Jeannine Telfer, John Sievers, and Jackie Miller.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -