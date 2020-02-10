|
|
Frances P. Sievers
Des Moines - Frances Pearl Sievers, 95, passed away 2/9/2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines. Visitation at 11AM, memorial service at 11:30AM, Fri 2/14 at Hope Lutheran Church, 3857 E 42nd Street, Des Moines, with lunch following.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sievers. She is survived by her brother, Arlen (Donna) Brickman and brother-in-law, Larry (Carol) Sievers, both of Waverly, Iowa, 3 children, Jeannine Telfer, John Sievers, and Jackie Miller.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020