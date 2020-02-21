|
Frances Stevens
Winterset - Frances Elaine (Callison) Stevens, 84, of Winterset, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. with family present from 5-8 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. A rosary service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winterset on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Winterset Cemetery.
Fran was born on August 6, 1935 to Herbert and Ella Callison in Winterset, IA. She graduated from Winterset High School in 1953 and continued her education at Columbia College in Columbia, MO.. Fran was united in marriage to Eldon Stevens on May 8, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winterset. Fran and Eldon moved 13 times in their many years together for Eldon's career, but finally settled back home with family and friends in Winterset.
Fran was a member of the Buffalo Gals, St. Joseph Rosary and Altar Society, Bridge club, and enjoyed dancing in her younger years. She was also a member of the Master Gardeners and spent numerous hours in her acre garden paradise.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband Eldon (Diz) Stevens and great grandchild, Audrey Nuzum.
She is survived by sons, Scott (Mary) Stevens, Clayton Stevens, Thomas (Ramona Dillinger) Stevens, all of Winterset, and Richard (Sue) Neal of Des Moines; daughters, Teresa (Curt) Stevens-Marth of Rockford, Shannon (David) Leeson, Wendy (Mike) Corell, and Kelly Stevens, all of Winterset; brother, James (Vanoosh) Callison of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Karen (Ron) Mueller of St. Ansgar; grandchildren, MaRanda (Tress) Edjidja, Fallon and Jared Marth, Sage, Camas and Devyn Leeson, Mandy (Ed) Pagliai, Riley and Cassie Corell, Brandy (Lawrence) Cunningham, Kristin Burhans, Kelsey Stonehocker, Kennedy Harrell and Billy Hayes, Brian (Erin) Stevens, Raelle and Tiernon Stevens, and Anna Neal; and 14 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church - Mary's Meals, Winterset Husky Paper, and/or Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2020