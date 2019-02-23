|
|
Frances Trembly
Boone, formerly of Fort Dodge - Frances Trembly, age 90, of the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone, Iowa died on February 19, 2019 at the Home.
A Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m., at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, in Boone. Following the visitation, Fran will be cremated and a Memorial Service and burial of her cremains, will be at a later date.
Fran was a devoted mother, wife, the perfect pastor's wife, and Registered Nurse.
Survived by her husband, Bill, of Boone; three daughters, Christine Beyer, Barbara Wishman, and Sharon Browning; a sister, Ann Crothers; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall in Boone, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 23, 2019