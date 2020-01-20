|
Frances White
Des Moines - Frances Colleen White, 83, died peacefully surrounded by her family on January 16, 2020 after suffering from complications with dementia.
Frances Kibbe was born in Des Moines, Iowa on May 24, 1936 to Harold and Vera Kibbe. She graduated from North High School in the January class of 1955. On June 22, 1957 she married Alvin White.
Frances enjoyed traveling the western United States and visiting National Parks. She was a devoted wife, mother, and loved being a grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alvin; daughter, Cathie (Brian) Meng; grandchildren, Emily (Alex) Lord and Ethan (Taylor) Meng; great grandchildren, Liam, Alanna and Valerie Lord; her sisters, Mary Anne Porter, Phyllis (Robert) Renteria and Janet (Don Field) Richey; and nieces and nephews, Kimberly, Harold, Lyleann, Diana and Neil.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with a graveside service immediately following at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Frances's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Edencrest at Green Meadows and to Care Initiatives Hospice for their care and compassion in taking care of her.
Memorial contributions can be made to the or a .
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020