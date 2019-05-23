Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Frances Wilhelmina Griggs Obituary
Frances Wilhelmina Griggs

Colfax - Frances Wilhelmina Griggs, 92, passed away on May 20, 2019. She was born July 17, 1926 in Des Moines to Fred and Helen (Tollenaar) Raschke.

Memorial services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona with visitation 1 hour prior to services.

Memorials may be directed to Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 23, 2019
