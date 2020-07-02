Francine Butler
Johnston - Francine Butler, 73, of Johnston, passed away on June 23, 2020, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Mary's of Nazareth (4600 Meredith Drive, Des Moines). Visitation will be one hour prior at the church.
Francine is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Bridget; son, William; and her grandchildren, Preston and Riona.
Full obituary may be viewed at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com