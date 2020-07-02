1/1
Francine Butler
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francine Butler

Johnston - Francine Butler, 73, of Johnston, passed away on June 23, 2020, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Mary's of Nazareth (4600 Meredith Drive, Des Moines). Visitation will be one hour prior at the church.

Francine is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Bridget; son, William; and her grandchildren, Preston and Riona.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Mary's of Nazareth
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of Nazareth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved