Francine (Osweiler) Cabonargi
Highland Park, IL - Francine (Osweiler) Cabonargi, age 74, passed away peacefully on December 1 at her home in Highland Park, Illinois. Born on a farm in Keswick, Iowa on July 9, 1946, Francine learned lessons of love, family, faith and hard work at a young age. Francine graduated from Marycrest College, where she excelled in music and theater, and lived most of her life in Chicago and Highland Park, where she enjoyed a successful career in philanthropy. Francine was one of the first employees of the MacArthur Foundation, helped build its arts and culture giving program and served as a senior program officer in the arts for more than 20 years. Francine served on a number of boards and commissions, including the Chicago Foundation for Women, and worked closely with institutions to help them become more economically secure and socially just. In her retirement, she volunteered at her local public library and spoiled her grandchildren rotten.

Loving and beloved mother of Michael (Erin Lavin) Cabonargi and Benjamin (Genevieve Patzka) Cabonargi; cherished grandmother of William, Jack, Andrew and Max Cabonargi; dear sister of Karyn (John) Diehl, Debbie (John) Pasquesi and John (Cathy) Osweiler; proud aunt of many. She is preceded in death by her best friend and former husband Onorio Cabonargi, parents Hubert and Loretta Osweiler and her siblings Mary Louise, Andrew and Patricia Osweiler. Francine leaves behind friends too numerous to list but not forgotten, and their love and respect give her family strength at our shared tremendous loss. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center (chicagocac.org) or the Chicago Hearing Society (chicagohearingsociety.org). A private graveside service will be held.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
