Francis C. Oleson
Springville, Iowa - Francis C. Oleson, 91, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Springville, Iowa, passed away Friday February 14, 2020, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines. Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Springville United Methodist Church in Springville. A Funeral Service with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Church. Burial will take place at the Springville Cemetery in Springville.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Marjorie Oleson of Des Moines; son, Jim (Pat) Oleson of Des Moines; and three grandchildren, Ben (Aynsley) Oleson, Ashley (Andrew) Snodgrass, Melissa (Adin) Dzaferagic all of Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020