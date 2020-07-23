1/1
Francis "Frank" Fair
1930 - 2020
Francis "Frank" Fair

Urbandale - Francis "Frank" Teal Fair, 89, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home. Frank was born in Seattle, WA, on July 31, 1930 to Francis and Ruth (Cecil) Fair. He married Ardeth "Jackie" Perkins in 1955 at the old St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church. He and Jackie were inseparable and one of the most loving couples God has joined together.

Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ardeth "Jackie"; children, Karen Fair and Scott Fair; grandson, Jace Matthew; sister, Carrolle (Courtney) Devonish; and many treasured family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Fair and Ruth Fair; and brother, Charles E. (Thelma) Fair.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Des Moines, IA. For those that cannot attend in person, please join via livestream. The link can be found at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com below Frank's obituary.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1201 Day Street, Des Moines, IA 50314.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
