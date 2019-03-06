Services
Slininger-Rossow Funeral Homes, Inc.
119 West Lincolnway
Jefferson, IA 50129
(515) 386-2171
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Slininger-Rossow Funeral Homes, Inc.
119 West Lincolnway
Jefferson, IA 50129
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Slininger-Rossow Funeral Homes, Inc.
119 West Lincolnway
Jefferson, IA 50129
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Jefferson, IA
Francis "Bud" Tasler


Francis "Bud" Tasler

Jefferson - Funeral services for Francis "Bud" Tasler, age 91, of Jefferson, IA, will be held at 10:30am Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jefferson. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson, followed with The Rosary at 7:00 pm.

Francis is survived by two sons: Frank (Liz) Tasler of South Bend, IN and Bill (Tammy) Tasler of Queenstown, MD; brother: John "Jack" Tasler of Urbandale, IA; sisters: Bonnie Martin of Carroll, IA and Dot Davis of Jefferson, IA; other relatives and friends.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church or the Veterans Hospice House in Des Moines. Online condolences may be left at www.sliningerschroeder.com.

Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home of Jefferson
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019
