Francis "Bud" Tasler
Jefferson - Funeral services for Francis "Bud" Tasler, age 91, of Jefferson, IA, will be held at 10:30am Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jefferson. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson, followed with The Rosary at 7:00 pm.
Francis is survived by two sons: Frank (Liz) Tasler of South Bend, IN and Bill (Tammy) Tasler of Queenstown, MD; brother: John "Jack" Tasler of Urbandale, IA; sisters: Bonnie Martin of Carroll, IA and Dot Davis of Jefferson, IA; other relatives and friends.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church or the Veterans Hospice House in Des Moines. Online condolences may be left at www.sliningerschroeder.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019