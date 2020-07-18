Frank A. Celsi



Des Moines - Frank Arthur Celsi, 90, died on July 17, 2020 at the 3801 Grand Suites in Des Moines of angiosarcoma.



Frank was born June 3, 1930 to Italian immigrant parents Antonio and Lucrezia Celsi on the Southside of Des Moines. Frank continued to live close to the heart of Little Italy, at the corner of Indianola and Hartford Ave. for 88 years before moving to 3801 Grand in 2019.



Frank married Ellen Croat from St. Marys, Iowa on September 11th, 1965. They were blessed with three children: Claire, and twins Teresa and Frank, who were all truly the joy of his life.



Frank worked numerous jobs from the time he was 12 through his teen years, including the Des Moines Public Library, Cownie Furs, Reeds Ice Cream Shop and Younkers. Frank learned to play the accordion as a young adult and he had his own dance band that played for many celebrations in Des Moines.



After graduating from Dowling Catholic High School in 1948 as an Aquinas Key winner, Frank joined the 34th Infantry Red Bull Division of the Iowa National Guard. His first job was in the Adjutant General Headquarters as chief clerk. Frank earned the rank of 2nd Lieutenant by the end of his service. During this time, Frank also worked nine years at the Farm Bureau Service Company.



In 1962, Frank started working at The Bankers Life (now Principal Financial Group). He was an award-winning editor of several publications, including Onward. In charge of Sales Promotion for the entire agent sales force at Banker's Life, one of Frank's more pleasant tasks was to dress up in silly outfits and write and perform skits to kick off sales campaigns for the agents.



A lifelong learner, Frank was a Drake University graduate and also took classes at AIB.



Frank was dedicated to his career and his family and took special interest in helping those around him. Frank made hundreds of friends at Bankers Life and was known for his attention to detail, warm smile, sincere handshake, hugs, and legendary jokes.



Frank was a pillar of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He served in many roles for the church over the years, including Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, President of the Holy of Name Society, Eucharistic minister and lector. Frank was also a previous St. Anthony school board member.



Frank was a loyal son to his mother, Lucrezia. After his father died when Frank was 20, he became his mother's main caretaker and guardian until she died in 1990.



Frank took great pride in his children and all their accomplishments. He was always there to give advice and encouragement until his death. He loved visits and phone calls from not only his kids and grandkids, but also nephews, nieces and friends. He had the uncanny ability to make you feel needed and loved.



Frank enjoyed playing pitch at work and home, traveling with Ellen, dinners and vacations with family and friends and watching his grandkids grow up. Ever the loyal friend, Frank could always be counted on to make a hospital visit, provide a meal to a sick friend, or donate to a good cause.



Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Ellen (Croat) Celsi, daughter Claire Celsi (Jim, and Debbie and Marcus (Genevieve) Walczyk), daughter Teresa and son Frank (Lori). He leaves his four beloved grandchildren, Chelsey, Bailey, Charlie and Anthony and his great granddaughter Mia Claire.



Frank is also survived by his sister Ann DeMarco, sisters- in- law Patricia Celsi and Jo (Croat) Beck, and brothers-in-law Kenneth Croat (Linda), Dr. Tom Croat (Pat), Michael Croat (Linda), and Dr. John Croat (Kay).



Frank was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Lucrezia, brother Charles J. Celsi, sisters-in-law Carol (Croat) Kubik, and Barbara Croat, brothers-in-law Louis DeMarco, Frank Kubik and Don Beck.



The Celsi family wishes to thank all the health care professionals who assisted Frank during his last few months. A special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey DeFrancisco; Deb Freeman, Laura and Ray Lynn from Care Initiatives Hospice as well as the wonderful staff at 3801 Grand Suites.



Visitation will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Thursday, July 23 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.



Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. also at St. Anthony. Burial will be held after Mass at Glendale Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.



If guests are unable to attend the funeral in person, the family invites you to join them virtually for Frank's service through the link in his obituary on Hamilton's website.



To honor Frank, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church, the Italian American Cultural Center, or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store