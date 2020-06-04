Frank A. ComitoJohnston - Frank Alfred Comito died May 25, 2020, surrounded by his family.Frank was born July 8, 1939, in Des Moines, Iowa to Frank S. and Rose (Loreto) Comito. "Junior," as he was lovingly known by his family, was the youngest of 7 children and the only son born to this union. His father died when Frank was just 5 years old and his father's famous last words were, "Take care of Junior." Taking care of Junior was the main job of his mother and his 6 older sisters. His sisters would get up each morning and proclaim, "I own Junior!" Whoever won, got to be the caregiver for the day. Frank spent his life as an adult repaying this love and care to each of his sisters and their families.Frank grew up on the South Side of Des Moines. He attended St. Anthony's Grade School and Dowling High School where he graduated in 1957. He then went to Drake for a degree in sociology and eventually to Drake Law School where he received his law degree in 1963. In 1968, Frank was married to Kathleen Dinsmore with whom he became parent to Gigi and Frank, III (Tre'). He was united in marriage to Jean Schlichtemeier in 1998 and spent the last 22 years of his life with her.Frank had a passion for the law. He had over 40 years of courtroom experience in civil and criminal cases. He was the only Certified Fellow in Iowa of the Charter Institute of Arbitrations, London, England. In 1982, he was proud to have been appointed as Ethics Counsel for the Iowa Supreme Court. He served his country as a member of the Iowa National Guard from 1963-1965. In 1967 he advanced to the rank of Specialist 4th Class before receiving a direct commission as Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy JAG Corps. He retired this commission in 1996. He was a member of the Iowa Bar Association, the Polk County Bar Association, and the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers. Frank was often called upon to mediate complex disputes. He was called upon to act as mediator and arbitrator in the nationwide universal life insurance class action where he resolved approximately 100 disputes. In his career, Frank had mediated and arbitrated well over 2000 cases throughout the midwest.The truth is, Frank loved the law and being with lawyers. He enjoyed working at firms where he could make a difference--and crack a few jokes.Frank had many joys in life. He loved looking at cars and trading them every few years. He felt the same about houses. He was always on the hunt for the perfect house on the perfect land with a great view of wildlife. He followed Drake Men's Basketball and was a season ticket holder. He liked to play Cribbage and Pitch. He loved to garden and use his tomatoes in a great salad or a good batch of pasta sauce. He could not make a good meatball no matter how hard he tried. He did, however, love eating a good dish of ravioli, sausage and meatballs.Frank had many titles in his 80 years of life. "Friend"--he never turned down a good cup of coffee with his buddies. "Son"--every Saturday and Sunday were spent at his mother's house with his family. "Brother" and "Uncle June"--He never said "No" to a sister in need. He was always there for his nieces and nephews to listen and offer advice on life's dilemmas. "Husband"--He loved his wife Jean and their 22 years of marriage. They loved to travel to be part of their blended family in California. "Dad"--He was a tough and gentle father to Gigi and Tre'. He expected his kids to give their all to life no matter what they were doing. He was always there with a hug and sage advice if life didn't work out the way we wanted. It is no secret, though, that his favorite title in life was "Papa"--He was Papa to Joseph, Catherine, Nicholas, Cameron, Jude and Luca. There was nothing that he would not do for his grandkids. He watched ballet recitals, swim meets, cross country meets and made sure the "California Kids" got lots of Grandma Jean time. He was always ready to go for a drive for a treat. He loved to listen to a story and never missed an opportunity to give one of his grandkids "a ration." He loved with his whole heart and being right up to the very last moment of his life.Left to make him proud are his wife, Jean Schlichtemeier, children Gigi (Jim) Wilwerding, Frank (Tre') Comito, III, Joshua Neil, Luke (Jill) Neil, his grandchildren, Joe and Catie Wilwerding, Nicholas Robbins, Cameron Neil, Jude and Luca Neil, and his sister Joan Young Wolfson, many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, and John Roehrick and Nick Critelli, his "brothers from other mothers." He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rose, his sisters, Frances Comito, Corrine Graziano, Amelia (Mollie) Comito, Mary Lou Hermann and Elizabeth (Liz) Bonacci.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Drake Legal Clinic at the Drake University Law School or St. Patrick's Catholic School, Perry, IA.Visitation will be 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312, with a rosary beginning at 5:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 15, 2020, 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1627 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines, Iowa 50265. Burial with military honors will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines.