Frank Ayres
West Des Moines - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd. Clive, Iowa. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Valley Junction Activity Center, 217 5th Street, West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, also at the Brooks location. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. For condolences or questions please visit: www.iowafuneralplanning.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019