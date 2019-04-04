Services
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA 50325
(515) 277-8700
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA
Frank Ayres Obituary
Frank Ayres

West Des Moines - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd. Clive, Iowa. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Valley Junction Activity Center, 217 5th Street, West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, also at the Brooks location. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. For condolences or questions please visit: www.iowafuneralplanning.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019
