Frank C. Colosimo
Frank C. Colosimo

West Des Moines - Frank Charles Colosimo, 84, passed away August 2, 2020 due to complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Visitation will be 4-7pm, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Iles Dunn's Chapel. A vigil service will begin at 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.

Frank was born November 4, 1935 in Des Moines to parents, Antonio and Rosa (Soda) Colosimo. He attended Lincoln High School. In 1958, he married Judy Doviddio and they made their home in Des Moines, where they raised their four children.

Frank was a retired businessman who worked in the Des Moines area all of his life.

Frank enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. He was a long-time member of St. Ambrose Cathedral, where he served as an usher for many years.

Frank is survived by his children, Rosemary (Tom) Kline, Michael J. Colosimo and Joletta Edwards; grandchildren, Megan (Justin), Amy (Shane), Nicholas, Shelby, Mickel, Sophia and Luke; great grandchildren, Adelyn, Hayden and Hudson; a sister, Isabella Marturello and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy; his son, Frankie Nick; son-in-law, Mickel Edwards; and six siblings, Mary, Angeline, Josephine, Rose, Dominic and Charles.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Foundation. Please visit www.IlesCares.com for online condolences.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
