Frank Coco
- - Frank Coco, 88, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born to Cataldo and Sara Falbo Coco on October 28, 1930.
Frank was a barber in his younger years, and later worked for the City of Des Moines Water Department until he retired in 1997. Frank enjoyed socializing with his siblings and many friends, and spending time with his loving wife, Marcia Coco, his children, grandchildren and extended family. Frank enjoyed bowling, cards and horseracing, and was a member of Societa Stemma D'Italia.
Frank is survived by his wife, Marcia; his children, Christopher (Diana) Coco of Des Moines, Pam Meyer of Des Moines, Nathan (Deborah) Coco of Houston, TX and Justin (Mimie) Coco of Denver, CO; and his eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his son, Carl Coco, and his daughters Cher Coco and Celia Davis.
A memorial Mass will take place on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road in Des Moines. A reception celebrating Frank's life will follow the Mass in the St. Anthony's Parish Hall beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, contributions may be directed to the , at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 6, 2019