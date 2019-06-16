|
Frank Dale Utsler
Of Mitchellville, Iowa - Frank "Sonny" Utsler, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1941 in Indianola, Iowa.
Above everything, Frank loved his girls, Cindy, Bridget and his wife, Sue. He cherished time spent with his grandkids. Frank was proud to own the family business of Utsler Electric in Indianola, Iowa for many years. Some of his hobbies and interests included, woodworking, making things work and had the ability to fix anything. He especially loved cars, Harleys and drinking beer!
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 28 years, Sue Utsler; daughters, Cindy Ball and Bridget (David) Castelluccio; sister, Betty (Tom) Lowe; sisters-in-law, Nancy Baker, June Johnston and Esther (Terry) Halstead; and brothers-in-law, David Reynolds and Mark Reynolds.
Frank was preceded in death by his dad, Leonard; mom, Ruby; and brother, Roger.
Celebration of Frank's Life will be held Monday evening on June 17, 2019 at Glen Echo Christian Church, 4323 Douglas Avenue, Des Moines. Burial to be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Glen Echo Christian Church or American Legion in Indianola.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019