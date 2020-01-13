Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank DeFrancisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank DeFrancisco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank DeFrancisco Obituary
Frank DeFrancisco

des moines - Frank Guy DeFrancisco, 76 of Des Moines passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 3, 1943 to Frank and Marjorie DeFrancisco. Born and raised on the South Side of Des Moines, he attended St. Anthony Catholic School and Lincoln High School. He joined the Navy in 1962. After being honorably discharged he returned home and married Theresa (Chi Chi) Mauro where they remained on the South Side and raised three daughters.

He retired from John Deere after 30 years and then worked part time for the City of Des Moines. His hobbies included golfing and watching the many sporting events of his chidren and grandchildren. He was known for his Sunday pasta dinners that brought the entire family together every weekend.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marjorie DeFrancisco; brothers, John and Joseph DeFrancisco; and sisters, Annette DeFrancisco and Kathy Kunerth.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughters; Karen (George) Newcomb, Kelley DeFrancisco (John Rundberg) and Kari (Tom) Lancaster; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, with a rosary starting at 6:30pm. Funeral services will be at Christ the King Church at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -