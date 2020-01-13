|
Frank DeFrancisco
des moines - Frank Guy DeFrancisco, 76 of Des Moines passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 3, 1943 to Frank and Marjorie DeFrancisco. Born and raised on the South Side of Des Moines, he attended St. Anthony Catholic School and Lincoln High School. He joined the Navy in 1962. After being honorably discharged he returned home and married Theresa (Chi Chi) Mauro where they remained on the South Side and raised three daughters.
He retired from John Deere after 30 years and then worked part time for the City of Des Moines. His hobbies included golfing and watching the many sporting events of his chidren and grandchildren. He was known for his Sunday pasta dinners that brought the entire family together every weekend.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marjorie DeFrancisco; brothers, John and Joseph DeFrancisco; and sisters, Annette DeFrancisco and Kathy Kunerth.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughters; Karen (George) Newcomb, Kelley DeFrancisco (John Rundberg) and Kari (Tom) Lancaster; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, with a rosary starting at 6:30pm. Funeral services will be at Christ the King Church at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020