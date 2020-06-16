Frank G. Person
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank G. Person

Iowa City - Frank G. Person, 82, of Iowa City died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.

Graveside Committal Services will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City, with Father Steven Witt officiating.

Frank was born October 2, 1937 in Iowa City, the son of Frank and Delores Balluff Person. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.

He was employed at the University of Iowa, where he was active in the Union. Frank was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his brother; Bob (Lisa) Person of Boone; nieces, Nicole (Brad) Perdue of Champlin, MN. and Brooke Person of Boone; and numerous cousins including, Rich (Jeanette) Lalor, Jerry Lalor, Jerry Kuncl, George (Annette) Carran, Charles Wicks, Timothy Wicks, Clark Wicks, Douglas Wicks, and Alan Wicks.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Committal
02:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved