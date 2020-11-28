Frank Joseph Pontisso
Des Moines - Frank Joseph Pontisso succumbed to cancer and passed into the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Frank is survived by his daughters: Debra Pontisso of Falls Church, VA, Diane (Pontisso) Gustafson and Jack of Tierra Verde, FL, and Lisa Pontisso of Johnston, IA; his brother Joseph Pontisso of Oceanside, CA; and granddaughter Christina (Pontisso) Salemi and Joseph of Vienna, VA. Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bonnie and two sisters Helen and Erma.
The quintessential family man, war veteran and American Patriot; words can hardly begin to properly celebrate Frank's long and fulfilling life.
Frank was born on July 24, 1924 to Giacomo and Madalena (Ferin) Pontisso, Italian immigrants from the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. The eldest of four children, Frank loved to tell stories of his youth, growing up on the southside of Des Moines. At that time, the southside community had a large Italian-American population and the Pontisso family was close with their extended family and non-family relatives in the area. Despite their regional differences and variations in dialects, this Italian immigrant community was indelibly unified through their shared culture, faith, and desire to build a better life for themselves and their families.
When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, America's youth answered the call to the war effort. Frank was no different. Shortly after enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, Frank was stationed at Camp Pendleton where his company trained for an upcoming offensive campaign in the Pacific. Frank's company (Charlie Company 1st Battalion 28th Regiment 5th Marine Division) was the first to land on Iwo Jima (Green Beach). While on the island he witnessed the iconic moment of the raising of the American Flags on Mt. Suribachi made famous by photographer Joe Rosenthal. He survived 12 days on the island until he was wounded and lost his right arm earning him the Purple Heart. However, it can be said that Frank never let his physical disability stop him from living his life to the fullest.
Upon returning home from war, Frank met the love of his life, Bonnie Thornton, on a blind date set up by mutual friends. After three years of dating, they got married on August 16, 1952. As a result of this union, Frank became an integral part of a large and loving Thornton clan. Frank and Bonnie were blessed with three daughters, one granddaughter, and a devoted son-in-law. Frank was married for 54 years until Bonnie's untimely passing July 6, 2006. They shared many wonderful times in their long marriage but three things stand out: love of family, love of travel, and going to polka dances!
Frank was a small businessman in the auto parts industry for over 40 years. His store, "Frank's Auto Supply", used to be located on the corner Hickman and Merle Hay Road.
Retirement didn't stop Frank from remaining active. He continued bowling, doing yard work, growing peppers, visiting relatives, attending dinners at the VFW Post 9662 and the Italian Cultural Center, and participating in family reunions—all while living independently in his own home up until the end. He took particular joy in repairing anything that was broken - often with the support and companionship of his nephew, Bruce Warner.
Frank even continued to travel in his later years. In July 2006, shortly after Bonnie passed, Frank embarked on this third trip to Italy (Friuli-Venezia Giulia region) to visit relatives and was accompanied by Debra and Christina. Frank also spent most of his winters in Florida with Diane and son-in-law Jack Gustafson. He even made it to Washington D.C., to participate in his beloved granddaughter's wedding in July 2017.
In March 2015, the Greatest Generations Foundation invited Frank to travel back to Iwo Jima to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the island campaign. Frank was 90 years old at the time, but that wasn't going to stop him. Prior to departing, The Des Moines Register published an article about Frank's upcoming trip and interviewed him. The article made the front page and can be found at https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/local/kyle-munson/2015/03/07/frank-potisso-world-war-ii-iwo-jima-veteran/24578145/
.
The Pontisso family wishes to thank all those who knew, loved, befriended and/or supported Frank.
Service Details:
Unfortunately, the family regrets that the celebration of the life of Frank Pontisso will not be convened in the way we would have wanted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
There will be no visitation or funeral mass at this time. A private burial service for the immediate family will be held at Glendale Cemetery on Monday, November 30.
The Pontisso family will schedule a memorial service and celebration of life event befitting this amazing man once it is safe to do so.
Donations in Frank's honor can be made to "Operation Meatball" - a veteran's support group headed by Liberty Phillips who met Frank on Iwo Jima in 2015 and maintained contact with him over the years. The goal of this non-profit organization is to honor veterans and connect them with the youth of today. To make a donation, go to: http://www.operationmeatball.com/
Another option is to have a mass said in Frank's memory and/or to make a donation to St. Mary's of Nazareth Catholic Church (https://stmarysdsm.org/onlinegiving
).