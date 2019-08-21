|
|
Frank L. DePhillips
Windsor Heights - Frank DePhillips, 64, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Frank is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Frankie (Amanda) and Devin; father, Leonard; sisters, Jeanette (Rick) and Len'Ann (Steve); and granddaughters, Gabi and Bella. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie.
A visitation will be held at Iles Westover Funeral Home on Friday, August 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. preceded by a 4:30 p.m. Rosary and concluding with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service. A funeral service will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24 followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 21, 2019