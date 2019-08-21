Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:30 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
Frank L. DePhillips


1955 - 2019
Frank L. DePhillips Obituary
Frank L. DePhillips

Windsor Heights - Frank DePhillips, 64, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Frank is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Frankie (Amanda) and Devin; father, Leonard; sisters, Jeanette (Rick) and Len'Ann (Steve); and granddaughters, Gabi and Bella. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie.

A visitation will be held at Iles Westover Funeral Home on Friday, August 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. preceded by a 4:30 p.m. Rosary and concluding with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service. A funeral service will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24 followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 21, 2019
