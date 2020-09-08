Frank M. Darcy, Jr.
Des Moines - Frank Michael Darcy Jr., 72 of Des Moines, passed away September 5th, 2020. Family services will be held Thursday, September 10 at St. Augustin Church. Due to COVID-19, the number of guests at the service will be limited. The family requests that those in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing. Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, the service will be live-streamed from the Iles Funeral Home website www.ilesfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Frank-M.-Darcy
. All friends and family will be invited to a future public celebration of his life to be held in a time of community safety.
Frank was born to Helen and Frank Darcy Sr. on August 7th, 1948, in Milton, MA. In 1966 Frank graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL before graduating from Drake University in 1971.
While attending Drake, Frank met, fell in love with, and married his wife Virginia. The couple were married in the winter of 1970 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines.
Frank worked as a Design Engineer at Electrical Engineering and Equipment (3E), Corn States, Triple-F, and Insta-Pro. In 1996, he launched his own engineering design business, Darcy Design Service LLC (DDS). Frank continued working into 2020 and was immensely proud of the long-term success of his consulting business.
Frank was a long-time parishioner at St. Augustin's Catholic Church. His interests included restoring and driving cars, especially Porsches, auto racing, and boating at Clear Lake. Some of Frank's favorite memories include taking part in his kids' and grandkids' activities, sports, and recitals as a coach or spectator.
Frank is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia (Toepke), sons Michael (Megan) Darcy and Steven (Ellen) Darcy, granddaughters Quinn, Madeline, and Maeve and his grandson, Harrison, his brother Steven Darcy (Cheryl) and his sister Diana Steigauf (Edward), sister-in-law Mary Toepke, nieces Jeanette (Toepke) Stocking, Kristen (Stiegauf) Bartosic, and Tracy (Steigauf) Schietinger. Frank was predeceased by his parents, granddaughter Caroline Darcy, and sister-in-law, Nancy Sior.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to No Foot Too Small or St. Augustin Catholic Church.