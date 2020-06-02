Frankie Ann Compiano
West Des Moines - Frankie Ann Burley Compiano passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, May 29, 2020 at home at the age of 80. Visitation will be from 1-3pm on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel followed by a service at 3pm. Private internment will be held at a later date.
Frankie was a proud life-long resident of the greater Des Moines area for 70 of her 80 years and loved living with her husband, Ralph, her final 10 years in West Des Moines. Ralph preceded her in death in March 2019. Frankie met the love of her life, Ralph Compiano, in December 1964 on a "blind date" and they were married 6 months later on May 1,1965 at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines. She and Ralph were married 53 years. They were proud parents to two boys, R.J. and Andrew (Bubba) and she was primarily responsible for raising them as Ralph built a restaurant business over 20 years.
Frankie was fortunate enough to become employed by Polk County for nearly 30 years. She loved working for the Polk County Auditor office and her last 10 years were spent in the Polk County Assessor's Office. During her last 5 years, their support as she battled a blood disorder made it possible to work and take care of Ralph and her health.
Frankie is survived by her sons, R.J. and Andrew (Bubba) and her grandchildren, Sam, Ralphy, Peter, Nick, Chris and Isabella and her great grand daughter Mia.
Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Please visit Frankie's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com for online condolences, additional obituary information and a link to view the service via live stream.
West Des Moines - Frankie Ann Burley Compiano passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, May 29, 2020 at home at the age of 80. Visitation will be from 1-3pm on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel followed by a service at 3pm. Private internment will be held at a later date.
Frankie was a proud life-long resident of the greater Des Moines area for 70 of her 80 years and loved living with her husband, Ralph, her final 10 years in West Des Moines. Ralph preceded her in death in March 2019. Frankie met the love of her life, Ralph Compiano, in December 1964 on a "blind date" and they were married 6 months later on May 1,1965 at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines. She and Ralph were married 53 years. They were proud parents to two boys, R.J. and Andrew (Bubba) and she was primarily responsible for raising them as Ralph built a restaurant business over 20 years.
Frankie was fortunate enough to become employed by Polk County for nearly 30 years. She loved working for the Polk County Auditor office and her last 10 years were spent in the Polk County Assessor's Office. During her last 5 years, their support as she battled a blood disorder made it possible to work and take care of Ralph and her health.
Frankie is survived by her sons, R.J. and Andrew (Bubba) and her grandchildren, Sam, Ralphy, Peter, Nick, Chris and Isabella and her great grand daughter Mia.
Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Please visit Frankie's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com for online condolences, additional obituary information and a link to view the service via live stream.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.