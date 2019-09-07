|
|
Franklin Bernard Pierick
Des Moines - Franklin Bernard Pierick, 72, formerly of Ames, Iowa was called home on August 11, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Des Moines. Frank was an avid traveler who enjoyed traveling around the world with friends and family, all the while cheering on his Iowa Cyclones. Frank was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by brothers Tom Pierick of California & Robert Pierick (JoAnn) of Iowa; Mark Pierick of Finland -son; Ryan Pierick of Iowa - son; Christy Jenkins (Christopher) of California - daughter; 4 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Frank is preceded in death by his father Leo Pierick; mother Edith Pierick; and Sister-in-law Ruth Ann Pierick. Services will be held on September 13th at St Mary's of Nazareth 4600 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA 50310 at 12:00 pm. Internment will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 pm, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel, IA 50003 with gathering after.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019