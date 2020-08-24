Dr. Franklin Dierenfeld



Deep River - Dr. Franklin Dierenfeld, 87 of Deep River passed away peacefully Saturday evening, August 22, 2020 at his home in Deep River. As was his wish, his body will be cremated. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Deep River. Burial will be held in the Golden Rod Cemetery in Deep River. A visitation will begin after noon Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deep River Fire Department, the Calvary Lutheran Church or the Morrison-Schrader American Legion Post 296 in Deep River. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.



Franklin Herbert Dierenfeld, the son of William Sr. and Helen (Olson) Dierenfeld, was born on November 21, 1932 in Wall Lake, Iowa. He was a 1950 graduate of Sac City High School. Doc received his doctorate in Veterinarian Science from Iowa State College in 1957. On January 4, 1954, Franklin was united in marriage to Judith Pankers in Harrison, Arkansas. To this union four children were born, Michael, Ellen, Mark and Cinda. They later divorced.



Doc first worked with Dr. Cook in Montezuma before starting his own practice in Deep River in 1959. He kept his veterinarian license through age 80 retiring after 58 years of serving the people of Deep River and surrounding areas. In 1981, Doc and longtime companion and friend, Helen Burck, began their life together. They were best friends and enjoyed each other's company and spending time with both of their families. Following retirement, they began wintering south starting in Arizona, Florida before falling in love with Texas. They bought a home in Texas and enjoyed it together for the last 10 years during the winter months.



Doc was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and a faithful season ticket holder at his alma mater, the Iowa State Cyclones. He enjoyed antiquing, bowling, fishing, reading and spending time on his farms. Most recently he took up baking and cooking and enjoyed making candy, taffy, fudge and caramels. Doc was also known for his pecan pies in their Texas Resort Park. He was a longtime member of the Deep River Fire Department, the Calvary Lutheran Church of Deep River and was a member and Past President of the Eastern Iowa Veterinary Association.



His legacy will be honored by his companion and longtime friend, Helen Burck of Deep River; his children, Michael (Joan) Dierenfeld of Northwood, Iowa, Ellen (Georg Weyand) Dierenfeld of St. Louis, Missouri, Mark Dierenfeld of Vienna, Missouri and Cinda (Mark) Ross of Chesapeake, Virginia; six grandchildren, Ashley (Rick) Burns, Allyson (Chad) Krull, Christoph Dierenfeld, Austin (Megan) Ross, Sarah (fiancé, Dylan McCoy) Ross and Adam Ross; four great grandchildren, Natalie Burns, Abigail Burns, Kendall Krull and Evan Krull; his sister, Ruth Brell of Sac City and two sisters-in-law, Betty Dierenfeld of Sac City and Doris Dierenfeld of Urbandale. Doc is also survived by Helen's family, Debbie (Bob) Schmidt, David Burck and Daniel (Kristine) Burck; grandchildren, Chad (Jessica) Schmidt, Brandon Schmidt, Quinn Burck, Gage Burck, Spencer Burck and Miranda (Scott) Ballard; five great grandchildren, Kamryn Schmidt, Kaydence Schmidt, Elizabeth Schmidt, Asher Burck and Price Burck.



Franklin was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Glen Dierenfeld, William (Joyce) Dierenfeld, Donald Dierenfeld and Elaine (John) Hubler and Helen's son, Darin Burck.









