Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Norwalk, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Weaver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Franklin Weaver Obituary
Franklin Weaver

Norwalk - Franklin D. Weaver, age 82 of Norwalk, passed away peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019, surrounded by family.

Franklin is survived by his wife; two sons, a daughter; two grandchildren, and six sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Administration hospice facility for the compassionate care and support he received during his stay there.

A visitation will begin at 5 p.m. concluding with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 21st at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 22nd at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk. For service details, condolences ad flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call 515-981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries