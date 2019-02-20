|
|
Franklin Weaver
Norwalk - Franklin D. Weaver, age 82 of Norwalk, passed away peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019, surrounded by family.
Franklin is survived by his wife; two sons, a daughter; two grandchildren, and six sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Administration hospice facility for the compassionate care and support he received during his stay there.
A visitation will begin at 5 p.m. concluding with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 21st at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 22nd at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk. For service details, condolences ad flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call 515-981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019