Franklyn Grant Mapes
Longview, TX - Franklyn Grant Mapes passed away peacefully and went home to the Lord on May 11, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Franklyn was born in Earlham, Iowa on June 2, 1931, the middle child of Leo and Bessie Mapes, Iowa farmers. At the age of 6, Franklyn's life was forever changed when he was introduced to his Kindergarten classmate, Lola Ruth Leeper. From there began a courtship, a marriage on June 2, 1952, and a lifelong love that lasted to her death on November 29, 2011, and still thereafter.
Franklyn graduated from Earlham High School and was a trombone player and a member in the school band. He attended Drake University and received a BA and MA in music, and later enlisted in the United States Army. Franklyn served for nearly thirty years as the Band Director for numerous public schools in Iowa before retiring from teaching at Urbandale High School. Franklyn and Lola proudly raised two sons, Gary and Craig, instilling in them a farmer's work ethic and an appreciation for music.
Throughout the years, Franklyn loved to play trombone gigs as a brass band member, tinker in his shop as Mr. Fix-it, and play cribbage with family and friends. He loved fishing, buying previously-owned cars, and tuning pianos. He loved to bounce grandkids, and later great-grandkids, on his knee as he sang "Bum to the Bummer," and then treat them to Dairy Queen blizzards. Above all, he was a devoted musician and a devoted husband to the love of his life, Lola.
Franklyn is survived in death by his two sons, Gary Mapes and wife, Dee Ann of Longview, Texas, and Craig Mapes and wife, Alyssa of Arlington, Texas, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one sister, Myrna DeWall.
A private family memorial service will be held at Radar Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Urbandale, Iowa, or Penn Center Methodist Church in Earlham, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020